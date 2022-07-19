 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Power of Friendship : 19 July 2022

Tuesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
The brains trust diligently plotting.

Miguel on his way out

I had hoped to see more of Miguel Gutierrez in the first team but it was even more unrealistic this season compared to last season. The club is struggling to move players and Miguel like many of his peers are the low hanging fruit. The club has more options when trying to move them on.

RodryGoes

Pintus has set serious standards for Real Madrid players and it is encouraging to see how they’ve all respected his efforts enough to not let themselves go during the off season. Pintus along with the senior players like Karim and Modric have changed the way even young players such as Fede and Vinicius approach the off-season. Many players were training at least a week before joining Pintus and his staff.

New beginnings for the Welshman

Gareth Bale starts the last chapter of his storied career. We wish him all the best.

Nose to the grindstone

The Real Madrid dressing room’s warm atmosphere belies an intense competition for places. There is competition for places all over the pitch. Make no mistake if Rudiger struggles to settles in he’ll be given space and time on the bench. Alaba will not be able to get away with poor defending at LB and Casemiro’s giveaways will be under more scrutiny.

It is true that the likes of Mariano and LV perhaps do not do much for competition but there’s going to be a lot of headaches for Carlo before every matchday.

