The Power of Friendship : 19 July 2022

The brains trust diligently plotting.

Miguel on his way out

Miguel Gutiérrez will be sold this summer with Real Madrid keeping 50% of his rights. He is not in Ancelotti's plans. @Forjanes_AS pic.twitter.com/O9pKmk0E6x — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) July 18, 2022

I had hoped to see more of Miguel Gutierrez in the first team but it was even more unrealistic this season compared to last season. The club is struggling to move players and Miguel like many of his peers are the low hanging fruit. The club has more options when trying to move them on.

RodryGoes

️ @RodrygoGoes: "These are the most important training sessions because we do the work that we can't do during the season, then there are many games and we don't have much time to train. That's why we have to train hard these days, to be well and endure all season." pic.twitter.com/sGV1m85cl6 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 18, 2022

Pintus has set serious standards for Real Madrid players and it is encouraging to see how they’ve all respected his efforts enough to not let themselves go during the off season. Pintus along with the senior players like Karim and Modric have changed the way even young players such as Fede and Vinicius approach the off-season. Many players were training at least a week before joining Pintus and his staff.

New beginnings for the Welshman

Bale debuted and started his new journey with #LAFC last night. pic.twitter.com/8g7IItrlVK — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 18, 2022

Gareth Bale starts the last chapter of his storied career. We wish him all the best.

Nose to the grindstone

The Real Madrid dressing room’s warm atmosphere belies an intense competition for places. There is competition for places all over the pitch. Make no mistake if Rudiger struggles to settles in he’ll be given space and time on the bench. Alaba will not be able to get away with poor defending at LB and Casemiro’s giveaways will be under more scrutiny.

It is true that the likes of Mariano and LV perhaps do not do much for competition but there’s going to be a lot of headaches for Carlo before every matchday.

