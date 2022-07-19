Real Madrid announce squad for pre-season stage in the United States

Real Madrid have published their squad list for the upcoming pre-season stage in the United States.

REAL MADRID’S SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Luis López and Lucas Cañizares.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Rüdiger, Mendy, Odriozola and Tobías.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., Tchouameni, Ceballos and Camavinga.

Attackers: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano and Latasa.

Borja Mayoral isn’t traveling with the squad today but he should meet his teammates in US soil, as reports from the Spanish press indicate that he had to solve an issue with his COVID certificate. Benzema is already in the United States, meaning that he will also meet his teammates in Los Angeles.

Real Madrid will face Barcelona in a rare pre-season El Clasico next Sunday, where coach Ancelotti will be hoping to see a good performance from his players with less than a month to go before the start of the 2022-2023 season.