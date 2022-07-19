Castilla midfielder Ivan Morante close to Ibiza transfer—report

Real Madrid Castilla midfielder Ivan Morante is reportedly close to joining Segunda División club UD Ibiza, according to MARCA.

The contract details are reportedly being finalized between the two clubs. The 21-year-old would reportedly be signed through 2025. Real Madrid would not receive a transfer fee, but a percentage of his transfer rights if he is sold in the future. His current contract with Real Madrid runs through 2024.

MARCA reports that he had interest from a Primera División club the last couple of weeks, but is ultimately opting for Ibiza. The club was promoted from Segunda División B to the second tier of Spanish football after the 2020-21 football season.

Morante joined the Real Madrid academy during the 2019-20 season before being promoted to Castilla in 2020. He is now reportedly jumping to the next phase in his career by moving to the Segunda División.