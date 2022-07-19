Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Assessing the risks Barcelona are delving into

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Diego’s crazy work hours during Barcelona’s pre season tour

Josep Maria Bartomeu burning everything to the ground at the Camp Nou

Explaining Barca’s finances and the risks involved

The Frenkie de Jong situation

More Gavi and Eduardo Camavinga discussion

Real Madrid and Raphinha (theoretical)

And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

