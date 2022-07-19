 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Assessing the risks Barcelona are delving into

Kiyan and Diego discuss Barcelona’s improvements and the risks involved

By Kiyan Sobhani
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Diego’s crazy work hours during Barcelona’s pre season tour
  • Josep Maria Bartomeu burning everything to the ground at the Camp Nou
  • Explaining Barca’s finances and the risks involved
  • The Frenkie de Jong situation
  • More Gavi and Eduardo Camavinga discussion
  • Real Madrid and Raphinha (theoretical)
  • And more.

