Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Assessing the risks Barcelona are delving into

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Diego’s crazy work hours during Barcelona’s pre season tour
- Josep Maria Bartomeu burning everything to the ground at the Camp Nou
- Explaining Barca’s finances and the risks involved
- The Frenkie de Jong situation
- More Gavi and Eduardo Camavinga discussion
- Real Madrid and Raphinha (theoretical)
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
