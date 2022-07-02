Open Thread: 2 July 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

Victor Chust to Cadiz almost finalized.

| Victor Chust has permanently moved to Cadiz. Real Madrid will keep 50% of his rights and a first refusal option. @JorgeCPicon — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 1, 2022

Our new club captains.

Carva has come a long way.

Real Madrid’s club captains for the next season:



Karim Benzema

Nacho

Luka Modrić

Dani Carvajal pic.twitter.com/IDfrsQSkJs — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 1, 2022

| Dani Carvajal, a 12 year old kid who laid the first stone at Real Madrid City, has become a club captain, 18 years later. pic.twitter.com/fRoCkZ5lR0 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 1, 2022

RM nostalgia corner.

Before Cristiano there was Raul. Before Raul there was the Vulture.