Celta and Getafe interested in Borja Mayoral

Celta Vigo and Getafe are interested in the signing of Real Madrid attacker Borja Mayoral, whose loan deals with AS Roma and Getafe concluded this past June. Neither Celta nor Getafe have sent an offer to Madrid just yet, but Los Blancos would consider selling the striker if Mariano Diaz decides not to leave the club, club sources told Managing Madrid.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti views Mayoral as a solid backup for Karim Benzema. Luka Jovic is about to join Fiorentina on a loan deal and Mayoral would stay in Madrid if Mariano decides to join Fenerbahce or any other club this summer.

However, sample size is big enough for Real Madrid to be skeptical about Mariano’s willingness to leave the club. If he ends up staying just like he did for the last few transfer windows, Madrid will have to sell Mayoral as Ancelotti doesn’t want to have two backup strikers once again.