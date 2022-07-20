Raphinha: “For me, we’re better than Real Madrid”

New Barcelona winger Raphinha believes Barcelona are a better side than Real Madrid after their 6-0 preseason win over Inter Miami on Tuesday in a post-match interview.

“One always tries to score against anyone, but if it’s in a Clasico, even more. The most important thing is the win. But for me, we’re better than Real Madrid.”

“Barcelona has several young talented players. They’re doing a great job with them. They’re always fighting for championships.”

Raphinha just joined Barcelona from Leeds but is already embracing the storied rivalry between Barca and Real Madrid. He scored his first goal with the club against Miami.

Los Blancos captured their 35th LaLiga title and their 14th Champions League trophy, but there is no denying Barcelona have improved with the additions of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. Still, Real Madrid will remain heavily competitive next season and their depth has further increased after Aurelien Tchouameni joined.

This is some good hype ahead of Sunday’s preseason El Clasico in Las Vegas. This will be the second Clasico held in the United States after both clubs faced off in Miami in 2017.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium is the first stop on Real Madrid’s summer “Soccer Champions Tour” on Sunday. They move on to the San Francisco Giants’ Oracle Park to face Club America next Wednesday before traveling and closing out the tour against Juventus at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles on July 31.