Managing Madrid Podcast: Carlo’s varying systems next season; the mission to promote Castilla; midfield lineups

The differences between loaning players and selling them while holding their rights

Reinier Jesus

The mission to get Castilla to Segunda

The club’s track record with signing young players and their scouting abilty

Takefusa Kubo’s attitude at Villareal

Raphinha vs Aurelien Tchouameni

A hypothetical Tchouameni - Casemiro - Hazard lineup

What will be the new things Carlo Ancelotti will try next season?

Who will be tired from World Cup?

Highest ceiling of anyone on the team?

Transfers and stadium costs

Florentino Perez’s successor

What does the loan-tracker look like next season?

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)