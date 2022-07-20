Kubo: “Real Sociedad suits my style of football”

Takefusa Kubo completed his move to Real Sociedad this week. Real Madrid kept 50% of his rights, meaning that the club can also bring the Japanese attacker back until the summer of 2025, when he will be a free agent and Real Sociedad’s deal with Real Madrid will expire.

Kubo talked to the media during his first press conference as a txuriurdin and reviewed why the thinks this is a good move for him.

“First of all, I think Real Sociedad suits my style of football, and they were also very interested in me, I think they were the first time that called me. When I ended my training camp with the Japanese national team they told me that Real Sociedad had called. Playing in such a strong team with quality players, I can’t ask for more,” said Kubo.

The attacker knows that he needs to make a statement and complete better performances than what he did last season.

“Last year I started really well but then I had the injury. This time, I hope I can stay healthy so that I can give my best version,” he added.

He also explained where he thinks his best position on the field is.

“I see myself on the right wing, but also through the center, I haven’t talked with coach yet, so I will play where I’m told. I hope I can join the squad this Wednesday. I can name you some players I’m looking forward to play with, but I will mention Zubimendi because I struggled against him in the Olympic Games,” he concluded.

Madrid will pay close attention to Kubo’s performances to see if they should bring him back from Real Sociedad, but fans should be patient with him as he might not be ready to start there this season.