Open Thread: 20 July 2022

Our first few hours in Los Angeles! #RMInTheUSA pic.twitter.com/EvMyEpYWiZ— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) July 20, 2022
@MrAncelotti @Benzema#RMInTheUSA pic.twitter.com/lyAQSfVBOa— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) July 20, 2022
Adidas unveils the X Speedportal collection, in collaboration with Rick & Morty.— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 20, 2022
Karim Benzema will one of the stars to wear it. @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/aoI2yC6G6m
| First training for the Juvenil A (U19) and the Juvenil B (U18) today. pic.twitter.com/tra6Pc8wMy— Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) July 19, 2022
Real Madrid are looking for extra financing to complete the Bernabéu renovation work - because of the increase in material prices due to inflation. A loan of between €150m - €200m is expected to be requested from the bank. @2Playbook pic.twitter.com/kEmqqreJvC— Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 19, 2022
Poll
What do you think of Real Madrid’s youth player policy?
-
6%
Perfect
-
27%
We need to trust younger players at all levels
-
5%
The club has too many young players
-
59%
Castilla and Juvenil need better co-ordination with the first team
