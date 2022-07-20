Open Thread: 20 July 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail

Touchdown

Our first few hours in Los Angeles! #RMInTheUSA pic.twitter.com/EvMyEpYWiZ — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) July 20, 2022

Bosses

New shoes for Karim

Adidas unveils the X Speedportal collection, in collaboration with Rick & Morty.



Karim Benzema will one of the stars to wear it. @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/aoI2yC6G6m — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 20, 2022

Arbeloa on the job

| First training for the Juvenil A (U19) and the Juvenil B (U18) today. pic.twitter.com/tra6Pc8wMy — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) July 19, 2022

More money, more problems?

Real Madrid are looking for extra financing to complete the Bernabéu renovation work - because of the increase in material prices due to inflation. A loan of between €150m - €200m is expected to be requested from the bank. @2Playbook pic.twitter.com/kEmqqreJvC — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 19, 2022

