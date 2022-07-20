Torino Initiate Contact with Reinier Jesus—Report

Torino have initiated contact with Reinier Jesus regarding a move to the Italian club this summer, according to a report from GOAL Espana. The negotiations are in early stages and both parties are looking at multiple avenues to close the deal.

Torino finished in 10th place last season in Serie A, 12 points off a European spot. The club is expected to receive up to €40 million for the transfer of Brazilian center back, Bremer, to Juventus. The injection of cash has given Torino some flexibility in the current summer transfer window. Madrid’s priority is to strictly loan the player given he still has €24 million left to amortize on his contract and their hopes that the player can still “explode” with game time.

Torino would be a good landing spot for Reinier given the system most predominantly used under manager, Ivan Juric. The club use a 3-4-2-1 system with two inverted attacking midfielders—perfect for a player like Reinier’s profile. Torino is not the only club interested, with Real Valladolid also in contact with the Brazilian. Benfica’s interest has reportedly dropped after Madrid refused to agree to an outright sale with a buy-back clause. The 20-year-old has not traveled with Ancelotti’s men to the US as he looks to sort out his future ahead of the new season. The priority is playing time and a new club will be selected in the coming weeks.