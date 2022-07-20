Real Madrid will hold their first US training session at UCLA today

After a 12-hour direct flight, Real Madrid arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday night just after 6pm local time — which translates to 3am in Madrid. As the team made their way to the Beverley Hills Hotel — where they’ll be staying for the next couple weeks as they bounce in and out of Las Vegas and San Francisco for the games — they were greeted by a contingent of Real Madrid fans outside the hotel. French superstar Karim Benzema also rejoined the team at the hotel after an extended holiday.

As the players settle and recover from travelling and jet leg, the squad will get back to training on Wednesday at UCLA. From there they’ll begin preparations on US soil for the first game of the pre-season which takes place on July 23rd vs Bacelona in Las Vegas.

As a reminder, Managing Madrid will be in Las Vegas as well as San Francisco and will be doing podcasts in both cities. You can book your spot to the shows by clicking here.