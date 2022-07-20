On This Day four years ago: Vinicius Jr is presented as a Real Madrid player

Four years ago today, Vinicius Jr was officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player.

The Brazilian was just 18 when Real Madrid signed him from Flamengo for nearly 50m, in what was a controversial and risky signing at the time.

Four years on, Vinicius just finished a season where he was the best winger in both La Liga and the Champions League, and in all likelihood, a future Balon D’or candidate. His market value is now 110m according to Transfermarkt.

Here are some photos of the presentation that day:

