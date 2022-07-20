VIDEO: Why getting Castilla to Segunda should be a priority

LINKS TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR LAS VEGAS AND SAN FRANCISCO SHOWS HERE

This was a small clip for this week’s ‘Tuesday Tapas’ which went up exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid. The full episode also touched on Real Madrid’s track record with signing and developing young players, and a ton more, including a really fun Q&A session live on Zoom with Patrons.

We’ve cut out a free video clip (below) for those who haven’t become Patrons yet. In this clip, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss the importance of getting Real Madrid Castilla to Segunda, the situation of Reinier Jesus, and the solution to Real Madrid’s loanee problem:

The full episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/3Ont4Oj

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid