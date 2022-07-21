 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread : 21 July 2022

Thursday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail

No pain, no gain

The boys are gearing up for what tends to be Real Madrid's weakest part of the calender. The only thing Real Madrid do worse than pre-season games is the Copa del Rey

Hotshot in the city

The King is back!

There's a lot to be excited about going into this pre-season on the hype of last season and the potential changes in the coming season.

Tobias raises Carletto's eye-brow

Hopefully the club will be able to move the likes of Odriozola who take up numbers in the squad without really helping the project. I think we’d all like to see Tobias make a significant improvements this season and perhaps have some first team opportunities later on in the season.

Morante in Ibiza

