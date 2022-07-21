Ancelotti leaning towards starting Alaba on as a left-back -sources

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti appears to be thinking of starting David Alaba on the left side of the team’s defensive line, with Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger playing as center-backs, club sources told Managing Madrid. That would move Ferland Mendy to the bench when everyone is healthy and ready to go, per those same sources.

It’s quite clear that Ancelotti hasn’t made a final decision yet, as he has to see how Militao and Rudiger play together. The Italian coach believes that Alaba’s offensive presence could improve Real Madrid’s production. Ancelotti has liked what he’s seen from that defensive line during the first few training sessions of the ongoing pre-season, but they will also have to take care of business when the friendlies begin.

Either way, club sources told Managing Madrid that Ancelotti is still going to try different combinations for his defensive line during the next training sessions, so the Italian coach could very well change his mind.