Marcelo has offers from Lazio and Marseille — report

Real Madrid and Brazil left-back legend Marcelo, whose contract with the club expired in July, has a few offers to choose from in Europe, according to a report in Marca today.

It was unclear whether or not Marcelo would be able to find an ideal spot in Europe, as most of his offers had come from the Middle East. But Marcelo’s son plays for the Real Madrid youth team, and he would rather stay as close to home as possible.

Marca’s report states that although Turkey was a potential destination for Marcelo, there has been an offer from French club Marseille, and more recently, an offer from Italian club Lazio. Lazio, reportedly, also see value in Marcelo’s marketing ability.

Of course, if Marcelo does end up joining Lazio, Real Madrid fans could kill two birds with one stone by watching them next season. Mario Gila is also there now. Could we see a defensive line that features both?