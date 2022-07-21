Women’s El Clasico in the United States in the future - Report

Following the record breaking numbers garnered by the women’s El Clasico in the UWCL, FC Barcelona are now hoping to stage a pre-season game between the two sides in the United States, according to a report by the Sport Business.

There were a record breaking 91,553 people at the Camp Nou to witness the spectacle last season in the Champions League, as it became the most attended women’s football match in history. The record was later broken when Barcelona faced Wolfsburg in the semi-final of the same competition.

NEWS: @FCBarcelona are hoping to stage a women’s El Clasico against Real Madrid in the United States in the coming years, the club’s chief commercial officer Sergi Ricart told me.



The men's teams are squaring off in Las Vegas this weekend.https://t.co/ynvkzfmqNM — Bob Williams (@WilliamsBob75) July 21, 2022

F.C. Barcelona’s chief commercial officer, Sergi Ricart, expressed the idea of making the Clasico in the states a regular thing and that a potential game between the women’s side is on the cards as well, as they aim to focus on developing their women’s side into world best team.