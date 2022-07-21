Carvajal: “Our goal is to reach the European Supercup in optimal condition”

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal talked to the club’s TV channel and official website right after completing the first training session in Los Angeles. Carvajal explained how that session went and also the team’s mindset during this pre-season.

“Our goal is to reach the European Supercup Final against Eintracht in optimal condition, this is what the pre-season is for. We have to keep working step by step so that every player is ready to go on August 10th,” he said.

The Spanish defender was also very happy about being back in the United States.

“It’s wonderful being here and getting all the support we always get, every fan is supporting us, asking us for pictures and all and it’s wonderful to see so much madridismo around here,” he added.

Carvajal was asked about whether or not it’s easy to get back to work after such a successful season like last one.

“The most important thing is to hit the reset button and don’t stop. We still want to win and keep writing history for our club, that’s the key thing,” he concluded.