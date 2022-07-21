VIDEO: Dani Ceballos impresses in training with outrageous goal

Dani Ceballos has one year remaining on his Real Madrid contract. The central midfielder impressed last season and played an important role in the final few months of the season. Carlo Ancelotti publicly praised the midfielder and told the press that he, “deserved more minutes”. The links to a return to Real Betis have been prominent all summer, but the club from Seville have thus far not been able to meet Madrid’s valuation. Betis have now turned their attention to Lyon’s Auoar and may rule out signing Ceballos all together.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Ceballos continues to work hard. When at Arsenal, Mikel Arteta once commented on Ceballos’ training habits, saying he, “trained like a monster”. In an inter-squad scrimmage today at UCLA’s training facility, Ceballos scored a lovely goal:

That type of quality will not go unnoticed by Ancelotti and his staff. Despite the arrival of Tchouameni, there could still be a place for Ceballos given he has a different profile compared to Camavinga, Tchouameni, and Valverde. Soon to be 26-years-old, the midfielder is entering the prime of his career and is playing with a new found composure and maturity. Time will tell if he can work himself back into Ancelotti’s plans despite the difficult competition.