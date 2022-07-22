Managing Madrid Podcast: Mesut Ozil (2010 - 2013)

LINKS TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR LAS VEGAS AND SAN FRANCISCO SHOWS HERE

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani reads an excerpt from his upcoming book, about Mesut Ozil’s time at Real Madrid, from 2010 - 2013. In this excerpt, Kiyan gives a crash course on the German’s three years at the club.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)