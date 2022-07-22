Real Madrid complete their second training session in Los Angeles

For the second consecutive day, Real Madrid train at UCLA campus in Los Angeles, which is the team’s home-base for training during their pre-season tour.

Today’s session was a bit more intense than yesterday’s, as the players are starting to slowly adjust themselves to the US and West Coast time zone. After a warm-up session with and without the ball, Carlo Ancelotti had the players break into two separate groups to work on possession and pressing drills, as well as tactical exercises, before concluding with a scrimmage.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, and CEO Jose Angel Sanchez. were also present. Perez and some players also signed some autographs for fans outside of UCLA.

Below are some photos of today’s training session:

