Real Madrid considering keeping Ceballos -sources

Real Madrid are now considering keeping midfielder Dani Ceballos for the 2022-2023 season due to a lack of solid offers. Los Blancos expected Betis to show interest in the midfielder but the Andalusian club told Madrid’s board and Ceballos’ camp that they just can’t afford a transfer fee right now.

In that context, Real Madrid are more than happy with Ceballos’ attitude and performance during the last third of last season and coach Carlo Ancelotti believes that the Spanish midfielder could be useful in what’s going to be a very long and busy season for Los Blancos, even after the signing of Tchouameni.

Ceballos would still like to find some more minutes and a bigger role elsewhere in order to increase his chances of playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but is also aware of the fact that clubs who might be interested in his signing would rather wait one year until he becomes a free agent.

If that ends up being the case and Ceballos stays in the Spanish capital one more season, expect the Spanish midfielder to be a quality backup when the key starters and the veterans need some rest.