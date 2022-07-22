Valverde: “You play for Real Madrid to win titles”

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde says you play for Real Madrid in order to win titles in a preseason interview in Los Angeles. He was asked about looking forward to the UEFA Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt in August.

“It’s the first title of the season, you play for Real Madrid to win titles. We have to work well in the matches we have now [in preseason].

He also spoke about his goal for the season to be included in the starting lineup and contribute with the knowledge he has picked up ahead of his fifth season with Real Madrid.

“Earning a place in the eleven to help the team and contribute what I know. “It requires a great responsibility, but it is very nice to have that responsibility”.

Valverde was lastly asked about what he and the club have thought so far about their trip to Los Angeles and the United States for the summer.

“We’re enjoying it quite a bit, we come here to work, but it’s always good to meet the fans that are far away. It’s very nice”