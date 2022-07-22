Nico: “I remember Lewandowski scoring four goals vs Real Madrid, I celebrated it a lot”

The trend continues. New Barcelona signing Raphinha said a few days ago that “for me, we’re better than Real Madrid.” Meanwhile in Las Vegas yesterday, president Joan Laporta put up a giant ad with his photo and a quote, which read “Don’t worry Madridistas, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.”

While Fede Valverde is talking about winning trophies, and Dani Carvajal is talking about European Super Cup preparation, Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez decided to fall in line with the same trend set by Raphinha and Laporta, to discuss Real Madrid.

When speaking about new Barcelona signing Robert Lewandowski, Nico said “It’s exciting to play with him... I’ve seen him play many games, I remember one against Madrid where he scored four goals. I celebrated it a lot”

Nico also discussed tomorrow’s El Clasico friendly in Las Vegas.

“You always want to play in it,” Nico said. “It is a very big extra motivation I have had the option of playing two games against them and it is spectacular when we play against Real Madrid”