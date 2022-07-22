Carvajal injured in training; Hazard and Mendy finish training with the group

Real Madrid held their final training session of the week today in Los Angeles before travelling to Las Vegas tomorrow. Today’s session, attended again by president Florentino Perez and CEO Jose Angel Sanchez, ended with Carlo Ancelotti breaking down the squad into two different lineups:

Lineup 1: Courtois; Odriozola, Vallejo, Nacho, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzemam, Ceballos

Lineup 2: Lunin; Lucas Vázquez, Militao, Rüdiger, Alaba; Fede, Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Hazard, Rodrygo and Vinicius.

Today’s session had some bad news. Carvajal, who left training injured yesterday due to an ankle injury, could not train today. Injuries to Carvajal, of course, are extra worrying for Real Madrid because they happen so often, and there is no reliable natural right-back to fill his shoes.

The good news, though, is that Ferland Mendy and Eden Hazard, both of whom had some discomfort yesterday, trained today and finished the session in full, though, it is no guarantee that either will play against Barcelona in El Clasico on Saturday if there is a risk to push their muscles into injury.