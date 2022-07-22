PSA: Venue change for our Las Vegas Podcast!

LINKS TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR LAS VEGAS AND SAN FRANCISCO SHOWS HERE
We ran into a good problem in the last few days: We sold more tickets to our Las Vegas podcast than the room could originally accommodate, so we’ve adjust accordingly. The podcast will now be held at Tom’s Urban Bar, which is on the Las Vegas strip. Please see details below:
BOOK YOUR SPOT HERE
Date and time
Sun, July 24, 2022
12:00 PM – 3:00 PM PDT
Location
Tom’s Urban - Las Vegas
3790 Las Vegas Boulevard South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
United States
The largest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming to Las Vegas
About this event
The largest Real Madrid Podcast in the world, the Managing Madrid Podcast, will be in Las Vegas along with the Real Madrid team for the Clasico happening in July.
We are recording the podcast in front of a live audience on July 24th in Tom’s Urban Bar. Spots are insanely limited due to the room capacity. Please book ASAP. Tickets on sale now are LAST CALL!
Loading comments...