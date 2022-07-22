PSA: Venue change for our Las Vegas Podcast!

LINKS TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR LAS VEGAS AND SAN FRANCISCO SHOWS HERE

We ran into a good problem in the last few days: We sold more tickets to our Las Vegas podcast than the room could originally accommodate, so we’ve adjust accordingly. The podcast will now be held at Tom’s Urban Bar, which is on the Las Vegas strip. Please see details below:

Sun, July 24, 2022

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM PDT

Tom’s Urban - Las Vegas

3790 Las Vegas Boulevard South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

United States

The largest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming to Las Vegas

The largest Real Madrid Podcast in the world, the Managing Madrid Podcast, will be in Las Vegas along with the Real Madrid team for the Clasico happening in July.

We are recording the podcast in front of a live audience on July 24th in Tom’s Urban Bar. Spots are insanely limited due to the room capacity. Please book ASAP. Tickets on sale now are LAST CALL!