The Grand Exhibition: 23 July 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail

The Rockstars

Vinicius Jr..

Vinicius will once again be the big gun for Real Madrid in the absence of Karim Benzema. Vinicius should kick on from last season. He has reached a world class level and is now a step below the Ballon d’Or. While the clasico is a friendly.. Real Madrid and Barcelona is never friendly.

Hazard.. by his 4th season

❗According to @diarioas, Karim Benzema is ruled out for El Clasico...



Is the Eden Hazard #9 Era here? ✅ pic.twitter.com/fQ0Vbzba63 — E. Hazard Tweets (@EHazardTweets) July 22, 2022

It seems the overload will not keep Hazard from starting the pre-season clasico. That should be great news all round. If anyone needs a good pre-season, it’s Eden Hazard.

Debutantes

Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni gives Real Madrid another dimension and we’re all excited to see some glimpses of what that’s going to look like. Undoubtedly talented, Aurelien will have to come to grips with the way Ancelotti’s methods. I think he will add a more aggressive verticality from deeper areas.

Rudiger

Toni Rudiger adds some height and aggression to the center of defence. This will help with cutting out crosses and winning headers. It might be on the ball where Rudiger will be even more impressive. His passing ability will help create a more consistent build-up play. The will allow the team more avenues when playing out from the back.

The Daily Poll