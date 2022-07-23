Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch El Clasico pre-season online

Real Madrid and Barcelona face off in a rare pre-season El Clasico in Las Vegas. Neither team will be in fine form and the result of these games are never all that important, but at the same time the players and coaches know this is an important games for the fans and they will try to deliver.

This one will be Real Madrid’s first pre-season game and the second for Barcelona. It will be a long season for Los Blancos, whose season will kick off with a European Supercup Final against Eintracht Frankfurt, so coach Ancelotti and his physical trainers must make sure that the players do a good job this month.

This will be the first opportunity to see new signings Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni, and the fans will also have the chance to see what Ancelotti has in mind with his defensive line and his rotation.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 07/23/2022

Time: 05:00 CET, 00:00 EST.

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Available TV: La 1 TVE, Fox Sports 2.

Available Streaming: Foxsports.com

