Real Betis to pursue signing of Miguel Gutierrez if Alex Moreno is sold

Miguel Gutierrez is on the agenda of Manuel Pellegrini and Real Betis, according to a report from journalist, Ekrem Konur. The Seville based club would explore the option of a loan with an option to buy if starting left back, Alex Moreno, leaves the club this summer. Newly promoted Premier League side, Nottingham Forest, have been heavily linked with a move for Alex Moreno according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Despite the impression Miguel Gutierrez has made at youth levels, Ancelotti does not feel the player is ready for the Real Madrid first team. After the disaster loss to FC Sheriff in the Champions League last season, Miguel did not see any further minutes with the first team following that match. His performances at the start of the year were solid from an offensive perspective, but left a lot of room for improvement on the defensive side of his game.

Under Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis, Miguel may find the right environment for his talent to flourish and develop. If Real Madrid do agree a deal with Real Betis, more than likely a buy-back clause or 50% rights retention clause will be included. A move to Real Betis may be the best for all parties involved. Miguel Gutierrez’s agent has denied any move is imminent, but did admit there is interest from Betis.