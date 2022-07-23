Real Madrid renew Militao until 2028 — report

It was expected, and quite frankly thoroughly deserved: Real Madrid defender Eder Militao will renew his contract with the club until 2028, according to a report from Marca today.

Militao’s current contract run until 2025, and his salary is near four million. This new contract will not only take him until 2028, but will also raise his salary to around seven million, and will include a 500m release clause. Marca report that Real Madrid will announce this decision officially after the preseason tour in the United States concludes.

It is certainly deserved. Militao has been instrumental stepping into a starting center-back role in the post Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane era. His reading of the game has been very impressive, and though he had a dip in form last season, the contract extension will do a world of good for his confidence, and the addition of Antonio Rudiger can only ignite the Brazilian’s competitive spirit.