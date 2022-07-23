Benzema and Carvajal do not travel with the team to Las Vegas for Clasico

In what is no surprise, two of Real Madrid’s starters — Karim Benzema, Dani Carvajal — will not get on the plane to Las Vegas with the rest of the team. They will stay in Los Angeles, which is Real Madrid’s home base during pre-season.

Real Madrid arrive to Vegas today, while Barcelona have already been here, and trained last night:

Karim Benzema was to miss the Clasico anyway, in what is a pre-planned decision the club and player took some time ago. He joined the team in pre-season late as he had an extended holiday, and is healthy.

Carvajal, meanwhile, pulled out of Thursday’s training session with an injury and has yet to return. He will do recovery work in Los Angeles until he is ready to return.

In his absence, Lucas Vazquez will probably start as the team’s right-back in Clasico. It’s also expected that Eden Hazard will start as the team’s false-nine in Benzema’s absence.