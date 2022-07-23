Modric: “There’s always a lot of intensity and expectation around El Clasico”

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric previewed the upcoming El Clasico against Barcelona in an interview with the team’s website. Modric explained the kind of work the roster has been doing during this pre-season.

“We did a lot of physical work, a lot of jogging and running with Antonio [Pintus]. It wasn’t easy but it’s something we need if we want to have a great season. As I said, lots of running, but also some work with the ball, we worked a bit tactically because we have our first game coming up and we want to do well,” said Modric.

The midfielder was asked about the team’s conditioning ahead of El Clasico.

“We’re in good shape, maybe a little bit tired because of all the work we’ve done, but this is what preseason is for, now we have to take care of these things,” he added.

Modric also shared his thoughts about playing El Clasico as a preseason friendly.

“We will try to do our best, but also to use these games as preparation for La Liga. We know that there’s always a lot of intensity and expectation around El Clasico so it’s important that we do well, but we don’t have to think much about the final score so that we keep improving ahead of the European Supercup Final,” he concluded.