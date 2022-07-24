Match Thread and starting XI: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, pre-season 2022

Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani is on site for us tonight at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to provide extensive (and probably unnecessary) analysis from tonight’s pre-season Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona. But hey, we’re excited to watch some Real Madrid football, so forgive us for being excited!

Please use this thread for all match discussion. There will be plenty of post-game coverage coming your way as well.

Starting XIs

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Hazard, Vinicius

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Christensen, Eric, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati

As expected, Eden Hazard takes Karim Benzema’s starting role, while Lucas Vazquez fills in for Dani Carvajal. The most interesting part of tonight’s starting lineup is probably the young midfield trio of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Fede Valverde together.