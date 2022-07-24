Hot Takes & Rants: 24 July 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

True to form

Real Madrid continue to treat pre-season games with disdain if not utter contempt. On a more serious note. The boys look really fit and physically ready for competition. There's a lack of sharpness but that's to be expected. The attack was largely toothless which has more to do with the tactical setup.

A glimpse into life without Karim

️ @MrAncelotti: "We defended well in a low block but lacked quality in other aspects. Missing Benzema? He's the best player in the world, you can tell that when he's not there we're missing something." pic.twitter.com/9QmKw7IF1g — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 24, 2022

Ancelotti managed to solve a lot of tactical problems last season but the thorn in his side remains.

“How do I, get through one game without you? If I have to play without you. What kind of game would that be? Oh, I.. I need you in attack, need to you to hold up the ball.. Karim you can see the plays, no one can see. So tell me now, how do I win without you. I want to know..” - CA and the XI

Carletto's way

| Ancelotti: “The team that will start vs Juventus, will start in the UEFA Super Cup.” — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 24, 2022

Rudiger played LB and Alaba played at LCB. They didn't really rotate which was very disappointing given the potency of such a tactical wrinkle.

| Ancelotti: “Alaba will only play left back when necessary.” @MarioCortegana — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 24, 2022

The midfield setup of Edu, Aurelien and Fede left a lot to be desired but there were positives. I hope to see more of it.

Hot takes

Barcelona are already great and we can tell from pre-season. They are going to break scoring records.

Real Madrid should focus on next season because they didn't buy Nkunku, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gnabry or a RW player like we told them to.

It's the end of the road for Militao.

Rants

Real Madrid are relying on Modric and Karim. Save us. There's way better players out there that we could have signed.

Hazard is terrible in a role that's not natural for him. He doesn't deserve more than 45 minutes to improve.

| Ancelotti: “You have to ask Ceballos and Asensio if it is better for them to leave, and the club if they will be offered the renewal.” @MarioCortegana — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 24, 2022

Asensio, Mariano, Odriozola

The good news

It's wonderful to see the boys in their impeccable white strip. Beautiful kit they have this season. I was entertained in the first half despite the boys not doing much offensively. Cannot wait for the next game.

Another one.. Miguel

Betis are interested in signing Miguel Gutiérrez. Real Madrid are asking for €8m for 50% of his rights and a repurchase option. @Estadio_ED pic.twitter.com/CMQHyzNilN — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 23, 2022

