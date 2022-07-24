Courtois after El Clasico loss: “The score doesn’t matter during the pre-season”

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois addressed the press right after the team’s 0-1 loss to Barcelona in the first game of the 2022 pre-season stage. It wasn’t a good performance from Madrid, yet Courtois acknowledged the fact that this was just a friendly game.

“The score doesn’t matter during the pre-season, I remember when we lost 7-3 against Atletico and then beat them twice and won La Liga. The results now don’t tell the whole story, it’s clear that we want to win here in front of the American fans, but this was just the first game and we had to improve our conditioning. We don’t like the loss but we don’t have to be dramatic about it,” said Courtois.

The goalkeeper shared his thoughts about what the team looks like when Benzema isn’t available.

“We won La Liga and the Champions League with this team and we have faith, but it’s true that when he isn’t there we miss some goals or some chances. It was just the first game, we shouldn’t jump to any conclusions, we have to be ready for the European Supercup Final,” he added.

Courtois was asked about the main talking point after the game, which was Rudiger’s position as a left-back.

“This is the coach’s decision, you will have to ask him why he put him there. He’s a great player who fights and defends well and brings intensity to the team. The coach makes the decisions, Rudiger came in today and he’s very good, we have very good defenders,” he explained.

Courtois wrapped up his media availability by talking about this teammate and friend Eden Hazard.

“It depends a lot on where he plays. In Belgium he plays as a midfielder in a 3-4-3 formation, not as a striker. He’s in good form, he’s been training for just a week but I’m sure he can bring many things to the team. This is all in the coach’s hands, his injuries are a thing from the past now. The other day Rudiger kicked him and he got up just fine,” said Courtois.