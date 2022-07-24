Marta Cardona Signs For Atlético Madrid

Real Madrid winger Marta Cardona has officially signed for Atlético Madrid.

This was an inevitability after the rumors of her departure before the end of the season and Cardona’s official confirmation on social media.

The only thing that might’ve taken fans by surprise is how long it took for the transfer to take place.

Cardona was Real Madrid’s best player in her debut season with the All Whites in 2020/21, notching 14 league goals and 8 assists (the most non-penalty goals+assists in the team). Injuries severely hampered her sophomore campaign and she eventually fell out with Ana Rossell over contract negotiations.

It will take a lot to convince Madridistas that this was the right move, especially after letting go of Kosovare Asllani as well, but what’s done is done. Onto the future.

You can click the sidebar below to read Managing Madrid’s tribute to Cardona.