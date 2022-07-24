Player Ratings: Real Madrid 0 - 1 Barcelona; 2022 Las Vegas Preseason Clasico

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in front of a packed Allegiant stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Carlo Ancelotti used the first match of preseason to experiment with his line-up. Eden Hazard started as a false nine, Toni Rudiger played at left back, and the young trio of Tchouameni-Valverde-Camavinga started in midfield. Ultimately a mistake from Eder Militao and a resulting goal from Raphinha would be the lone goal of the game. Two more matches remain ahead of the European Super Cup: Club America and Juventus.

Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—9: Has not missed a beat since the prior season ended. Came up with some huge saves on Ansu Fati and Dembele.

Lucas Vazquez—7: Recovered well on a few occasions to catch up to Ansu Fati and get a much-needed toe poke in to end the Barcelona attack. Improved offensively in the second half with the introduction of Modric and Asensio on the right side.

Eder Militao—4: Still struggles under pressure and played a square ball across goal which was punished by Raphinha, scoring the lone Barcelona goal.

David Alaba—6: Very aggressive with his step-out’s and gambles against Robert Lewandowski. Got most of them right, except for one moment in the first half where Lewadowski managed to anticipate the tackle and evaded Alaba. Militao was able to sweep up.

Antonio Rudiger—6: Played in an un-customary left back role, but did fairly well. Had a good battle with Raphinha and managed one foray forward.

Tchouameni—5: Tried to be an option for his teammates, but saw little of the ball.

Fede Valverde—6: Nailed the post with a long distance shot. Composed when on the ball, but needed to get more involved.

Eduardo Camavinga—8: Outside of a Cruyff inside his own box that led to an Ansu Fati opportunity, Camavinga was the best Real Madrid player in the first half. Showed off his dynamism, a good first touch, and lofted through balls to Vinicius.

Rodrygo—7: Another bright spot in the first half. Looks more and more comfortable on the right wing.

Vinicius JR—7: Araujo defended well against Vinicius Junior for most of the match. The Brazilian had one Maradona-like run, slicing through three to four Barcelona defenders, before being hacked down by Jordi Alba.

Eden Hazard—3: Another underwhelming performance from the Belgium, this time in a false nine role. No shots, no runs in behind the Barcelona defense, no link up, and no sign of a return of his former burst of speed which made him such a threat while at Chelsea.

Substitutions:

Casemiro—5: Caught in possession a couple of times, leading to a Barcelona transition attack.

Toni Kroos—6: Helped Madrid maintain a better rhythm in the second half — constantly found the cross field switch to the overlapping fullback, one of Lucas Vazquez or Alvaro Odriozola.

Luka Modric—6: Shored up the right wing and provided outlets for the defense when building out from the back under pressure.

Ferland Mendy—7: A good battle with Ousmane Dembele, with Mendy often out-muscling his compatriot.

Nacho—7: Slotted in at center back for David Alaba and handled the threat of Aubameyang.

Marco Asensio—7: Played well from the right wing, progressing the ball up the field with his ball carrying ability. Though, missed a big opportunity from inside the box to slot home the equalizer after a good one-two between he and Lucas Vazquez.

Jesus Vallejo—6: Played final 20 minutes, putting in a noteworthy tackle on Aubameyang.

Alvaro Odriozola—6: Acted like a right winger, rather than a right back (much like his Fiorentina days) but too often played the reverse ball back rather than taking on an inexperienced Barcelona left back.

Dani Ceballos—8: Electric, dynamic, and confident after coming on. Combining with teammates and providing fluid movement across the pitch. Deserves more than the final 20 minutes.

Mariano—5: Plugged in at center forward for Rodrygo who played in that role for the second half.