Real Madrid set to sell Mayoral to Getafe for €10 million -report

Real Madrid and Getafe have reached an agreement in principle for striker Borja Mayoral, who is set to join Getafe for €10 million. Mayoral appeared to have some chances of staying in Real Madrid to be Benzema’s backup, but it looks like Mariano will be the one taking care of that role as Los Blancos found a decent offer for Mayoral.

Mayoral played the second half of last season for Getafe and did well enough for the Madrid-based club to want him on a permanent basis. The Spanish striker showed some promise during the last two years and could’ve made an impact for Madrid as a backup, but the lack of offers for Mariano forced Los Blancos’ hand.

The agreement is not official and done just yet and Mayoral has rejoined the squad in the United States, although he will likely have to go back to Spain very soon if Getafe and Madrid complete the deal.