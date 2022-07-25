 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: 25 July 2022

﻿Monday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail

New sponsor

Training

Carvajal was the only player absent from training.

Rüdiger as left-back is a reality for the season

I was a little surprised to see Rüdiger playing as LB vs Barcelona. After the game, Carlo stated he does not want to break the CB pair of last season. Therefore, the idea is for Rüdiger to play as left-back. He and Alaba will change positions during games. Alaba will only play as a “full” LB when really needed.

Poll

Poll

Which defense line would you chose?

view results
  • 43%
    Alaba-Rudiger-Militao-Carvajal
    (57 votes)
  • 3%
    Rudiger-Alaba-Militao-Carvajal
    (5 votes)
  • 46%
    Mendy-Alaba-Rudiger-Carvajal
    (60 votes)
  • 6%
    Mendy-Alaba-Militao-Carvajal
    (8 votes)
130 votes total Vote Now

