Open Thread: 25 July 2022

New sponsor

#RealMadrid named skincare brand Cantabria Labs a global sponsor in a three-year deal that will cover both the RM men's and women's teams. The deal is worth approx. €3 million per year. Cantabria becomes the 12th second-tier global sponsor of Real’s men’s team #SportBusiness pic.twitter.com/JYZwGHEVuT — Łukasz Bączek (@Lu_Class_) July 24, 2022

Training

Carvajal was the only player absent from training.

Rüdiger as left-back is a reality for the season

I was a little surprised to see Rüdiger playing as LB vs Barcelona. After the game, Carlo stated he does not want to break the CB pair of last season. Therefore, the idea is for Rüdiger to play as left-back. He and Alaba will change positions during games. Alaba will only play as a “full” LB when really needed.

