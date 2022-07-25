Benzema, Carvajal expected to make pre-season debut against Club America

Real Madrid starters Karim Benzema and Dani Carvajal are expected to make their pre-season debut when Los Blancos face Club America this Tuesday. The two of them missed Saturday’s El Clasico against Barcelona in Las Vegas.

Benzema had just rejoined the squad in training on Tuesday, meaning that he lacked the form and conditioning needed to play that first game. On the other hand, Carvajal sprained his ankle in training, and while is still questionable for Tuesday’s match against Club America, club sources told Managing Madrid that the right-back will likely feature.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti is not interested in taking any risks with his players right now, as he’s just trying to make sure that the squad is ready to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the upcoming European Supercup Final, which will be played on August 10th. That means that if Benzema and Carvajal feel they’re not ready to step on the field just yet, they will be patient.