Drawing board: A summary of the Twitter discourse between Real Madrid and Barcelona fans

Welcome to our drawing board. A few times per month, our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s this week’s drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

It’s not hard to see the narratives that were manifested from Saturday night’s El Clasico in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, where Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 1 - 0 behind a Raphinha goal.

Once the game was over, Real Madrid fans pointed out that it’s just pre-season, and the result doesn’t matter. Barcelona fans, meanwhile, were quick to call Real Madrid ‘butthurt’ and ‘scared’.

The truth? Pre-season really doesn’t matter. It never has, and these games are more about match fitness than anything else.