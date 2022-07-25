Vinicius Jr: “Scoring in a Champions League Final is impossible to describe”

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior talked to UEFA.com to preview the upcoming European Supercup Final against Eintracht Frankfurt. Vinicius also shared his feelings about the Champions League title conquered last May.

“After such a wonderful season it was fair that we conquered the Final. I’ve been playing football for more than 15 years and you never know when you’re playing a final again, so I wanted to enjoy it. Only those who have scored in games like Champions League Finals can understand the feeling, it’s impossible to describe it. I don’t know how to put it into words, there’s no way to explain it,” he said.

Vinicius also talked about his partnership with Karim Benzema. The two of them were Madrid’s leaders last season.

“It’s always important to make an impact in the games and Karim always tells me to be brave. You have to shoot in order to score or pass in order to assist. Our chemistry was really good and we managed to win many games together,” he added.

Vinicius preview the upcoming Final against Eintracht, which will be the season’s opening game for Los Blancos.

“We’re getting ready for the season and for the match on August 10th. We will try our best to earn the first title of the season,” he said.

The Brazilian attacker was asked about his best attributes as a player.

“The best thing I do is dribbling the ball, I always go for it, even when it’s not going my way. I want to go forward as many meters as possible and then give my team the best possible scoring chance. When I succeed dribbling there’s one less opponent to beat for and also for the rest of my team,” he concluded.