UD Almeria’s Puigmal: “There’s no lack of motivation to play Real Madrid”

Almeria midfielder Arnau Puigmal says there will be plenty of motivation when the club plays their home opener against Real Madrid in an interview with AS.

“There’s no lack of motivation to play Real Madrid above all, who just won the Champions League and it’s a huge game.”

“A month and a half ago we were promoted, but we are here now and we have to put aside what happened, focusing on the new season so that we can do well.”

This season will be Almeria’s first back in the LaLiga Primera División since the 2014-15 season. Los Rojiblancos captured the Segunda División title last season to earn their promotion back into the top flight of Spanish football.

Puigmal laid out the strategy and mentality of the club this season when they prepare to face the top Spanish clubs such as Real Madrid.

“We know what we want to play and we have things clear. There are top teams, but we want to play ball and we will go with it. Everything is going to stay the same because the coach gives a lot of freedom to the players from the third quarter onwards.”

Real Madrid will open their season on the road to Almeria at the Estadio Mediterráneo on August 14.