Open Thread: 26 July 2022

The game against Club America

Real will face club America tomorrow, but Los Blancos will play at San Francisco, so the game starts at 04:30 CEST.

AS published the predicted line up and the biggest surprise is the start of Lunin and Vinicius Tobias.

Training

Benzema scored an amazing goal during the last trainning session before the game against Club América:

However, apparentely, that wasn’t enough to secure the victory:

Winning team of today. pic.twitter.com/rh5rp5ylRK — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 25, 2022

Mariano...

As many of you noticed, Mariano does not want to leave. He prefers to stay on Real Madrid bench than to play elsewhere. According to AS, Real is considering to ending Mariano’s contract one year early

Will Real Madrid sign a forward after all?

After the game vs Barcelona, the rumour is that Hazard does not convince anyone at Real Madrid as Benzema’s back-up. The same source stated Real are looking for a striker in the market. They’re looking for an experience player around 30 who can guarantee 10 goals.