Real Madrid vs Club America 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch pre-season online

Real Madrid face Club America in what will be the team’s second game of the ongoing pre-season stage in the United States.

Los Blancos are coming off a 1-0 loss to Barcelona in Saturday’s El Clasico, so they will want to bounce back and show some improvements even if it’s clear that the coaching staff and players alike are just focusing on improving their form and conditioning ahead of what’s going to be a very long season.

Karim Benzema is expected to feature in Real Madrid’s starting lineup after missing Saturday’s Clasico, while it looks like Carvajal hasn’t recovered from his sprained ankle just yet.

It will be interesting to see if Ancelotti decides to deploy the same defensive line he used against Barcelona, with Rudiger as a left-back and Alaba alongside Militao in the center of the line, which was the biggest surprise of that game.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM PRE-SEASON

Date: 07/26/2022

Time: 04:30 CET, 11:30pm EST.

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California.

Available TV: La 1 TVE, TUDN.

Available Streaming: TUDN.com

