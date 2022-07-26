 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Real Madrid announce squad for pre-season match against Club America

Benzema is back.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid Pre-Season Training Session Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their squad list for tonight’s match against Club America in San Francisco. This will be the team’s second game of the ongoing pre-season stage in the United States.

REAL MADRID’S SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Luis López and Lucas Cañizares.

Defenders: Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Rüdiger, Mendy, Odriozola and Tobías.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., Tchouameni, Ceballos and Camavinga.

Attackers: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano, B. Mayoral and Latasa.

Karim Benzema is back and he’s ready to make his pre-season debut after missing Saturday’s El Clasico. Carvajal hasn’t been able to make it and will need a few more days to recover from his ankle sprain.

It’ll be interesting to see Ancelotti’s defensive line tonight after the Italian coach decided to deploy Antonio Rudiger as the left-back last Saturday. Will Carlo change his mind now?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM PRE-SEASON

Date: 07/26/2022

Time: 04:30 CET, 11:30pm EST.

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California.

Available TV: La 1 TVE, TUDN.

Available Streaming: TUDN.com

