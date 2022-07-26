Real Madrid arrive in San Francisco

Real Madrid touched down in San Francisco today as they get set to face off against Club America in Oracle Park, 7:30pm (local time) on Tuesday night.

The team arrived in San Francisco just after noon, after a short flight from Los Angeles, and went directly to the Four Seasons Hotel, where they will rest until they go to the stadium tonight.

The team welcomes back Karim Benzema, who is expected to play 45 minutes tonight against Club America. Dani Carvajal, who missed out on the Clasico in Las Vegas due to an ankle injury in training, did not travel with the squad, and may not feature in the final pre-season game against Juventus in Los Angeles, where the club certainly won’t risk him ahead of the European Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt in August if it’s not necessary.

The team was met with some 200 fans outside the hotel today. For those in the city, there is a tailgate party hosted by Peña Madridista Sur de California at Underdogs Cantina, from 3-6pm.