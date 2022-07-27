Real Madrid vs Club America: Starting XIs and Match Thread, 2022 pre-season

Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani is live on site for pre-season game number two, whre Real Madrid will play Club America at Oracle Park in San Francisco at 7:30 pm local time.

Pre season game #2. Real Madrid vs Club America. First time I’ve seen a baseball field turned into a footy pitch pic.twitter.com/JVgUhxWaHX — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) July 27, 2022

Both clubs have now released their starting XIs. For Real Madrid, it’s a heavily rotated eleven. Karim Benzema returns and is expected to play 45 minutes. Meanwhile Andriy Lunin gets a start, among others:

Starting XIs

Real Madrid: Lunin; Vazquez, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema

Club America: Sanchez, Caceres, Aquino, Dos Santos, Ochoa, Zendejas, Layun, Martin, Lara, Viñas

On a slight tangent, thank you to everyone who came out to our San Francisco podcast last night. It was a pleasure meeting so many podcast listeners for the first time in person, as well as seeing some faces of old. Stay safe if you're attending tonight's match.

