Lucas Vazquez: “More signings? We’re happy with the players we have”

Real Madrid right-back Lucas Vazquez talked to the press after the team’s second pre-season game, which ended 2-2 against Club America. Vazquez discussed the current roster when asked about whether or not the team needs signings to add more depth to the offensive line.

“That’s for the club or the coach to decide, we’re happy with the players we have here,” said Vazquez.

Benzema’s return to the XI sparked Madrid’s offense and Vazquez wanted to praise his teammate.

“Of course, every single team would struggle a bit more without the world’s best player. He becomes a better player every single year, it’s amazing,” he added.

Vazquez concluded his media appearance by saying that he likes his new position as a right-back.

“I like it, yes, I feel very comfortable playing there. Being Real Madrid’s right-back also gives me the opportunity to attack very often,” he explained.

Real Madrid will wrap up their pre-season stage next Saturday against Juventus, which will be the last game before the European Supercup Final.